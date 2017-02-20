Lamborghini Aventador S India Launch Date Revealed

Within a couple of month of its global launch, the 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S is now all set to go on sale in India. Slated to be launched on 3rd of March 2017, the new Aventador S is a more powerful version of the Lamborghini Aventador. Along with the 'S' suffix, the car comes with an improved design, better aerodynamics and over 40 bhp of additional power derived from that V12 motor.

While the regular Aventador itself has been considered to be one of the best looking Raging Bulls out there, with the new Aventador S, Lamborghini has kicked things a notch higher. In terms of design and styling, the new Lamborghini Aventador S comes with a sleeker profile highlighted by sharper and more pronounced muscular lines. The car gets a new front bumper with redesigned air intakes and a new centre design element that together gives the impression of horns. There are sharp character lines on the bonnet that add to the car's aggressive stance, while the revised LED headlamps add to its styling.

Lamborghini Aventador S

The rear of the car has also been redesigned as the 2017 Aventador S gets vertical fins like the Super Veloce that improves downforce and reduces drag. The car also features a newly developed exhaust system with three exhaust tips placed at the centre flanked by the rear diffuser. The active rear wing on the bull now comes with three positions based on the car's speed and drive select mode. The Aventador S runs on new multi-spoke alloys shod in Pirelli P Zero tyres that help improve steering and traction and braking efficiency. The cabin, on the other hand, comes with a new digital instrument cluster that gets multiple layouts based on the mode you are driving on - Strada, Corsa, Sport and the new configurable Ego. You also get the very lucrative Apple CarPlay that can be added as optional with a telemetry system.

The Aventador S is now called 'LP 740-4' and comes powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine that churns out 730bhp and develops a peak torque of 690Nm. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. With the additional power, the 0-100 kmph on the Aventador S in 2.9 seconds, and given the tarmac, a top speed of 350 kmph is attainable.