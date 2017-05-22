Ladies Of Harley Set Off On First Official Ride

Ladies of Harley (LOH), is the exclusive Harley-Davidson chapter for women, and will be taking off for its first ride to Dandeli, Karnataka. The LOH chapter was launched in February 2017, and close to 50 Ladies of Harley members will be riding from as far as Ahmedabad and Pune for a weekend full of activities and workshops in Dandeli, Karntaka. The event will take place from 26-28 May 2017 and will be the first official ride for the chapter since its inception.

"Whether you ride solo or as a passenger, the LOH is committed to promote participation of women in the world of Harley-Davidson and motorcycling at large. While the members have met at several other platforms, we're excited about the first official ride and look forward to new friendships and some great memories," said Sunita Kunjeer, Chapter Director, Ladies of Harley.

"Women riders are a fast-expanding group in the motorcycle community. As a rider myself, I feel thrilled that Ladies of Harley is embarking on its first journey as a chapter. It is exciting to know that an increasing number of women are breaking stereotypes and hitting the open roads on their motorcycles," said Pallavi Singh, Director - Marketing, Harley-Davidson India.

One of the most anticipated programmes during the ride will be the Passport to Freedom- the maiden edition for Ladies of Harley. Harley-Davidson's Passport to Freedom is an interactive programme designed to encourage safe and confident riding among riders and commenced in March.