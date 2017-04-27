KTM Super Duke GT Spotted Testing With Updates

KTM is all set to bring out an updated version of the 1290 Super Duke GT, sometime in 2018. If you look at the spy shots that we have, you will see that the headlamp unit resembles that of the Super Duke R, but is a tad more bulbous and juts out more. Keeping in mind its touring abilities, the windscreen has been made slightly bigger and has been mounted higher and no doubt, it will deflect the wind better off the rider. We guess that is why the rider is wearing a jacket with lots of equipment, to measure the windblast.

The other visible change is the new TFT dashboard, which is bigger and resembles the one on the Super Adventure S. It is in fact, a prototype dummy. The hand-guards on the Super Duke GT spotted here are new as well. Surely, there will be a few minor updates here and there as well, but at the moment; this is what we could make out from the spy pictures. Some sections of the bodywork have changed and we suspect that these parts were 3D printed as prototypes.

The Super Duke GT in its current avatar gets a 1,301 cc V-twin engine, which belts out 170 bhp of peak power and makes 144 Nm of max torque. The Super Duke GT comes loaded with a slew of features, which include WP semi-active suspension, Brembo M50 4-piston Monobloc callipers up-front and a suite of electronics from Bosch's motorcycle stability control which has a 9ME modulator to keep the rider on the saddle, all the time.

The motorcycle will debut in 2018 as a 2019 model.



Spyshots courtesy: Motorcyclenews.com



