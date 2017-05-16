KTM Reveals World's First Fuel-Injected Two-Stroke Motorcycles

KTM has revealed the two new fuel-injected two-stroke enduro motorcycles - the KTM 300 EXC TPI and the KTM 250 EXC TPI. The two new models are the world's first production fuel-injected, two-stroke off-road motorcycles. The bikes use Transfer Port Injection, which essentially uses two injectors to feed fuel into the transfer ports of the cylinder, mixing it with the flow of air and oil supplied through a throttle body. The new system is said to make the engine smoother to ride, with a drastic reduction in fuel consumption and removing the need to pre-mix fuel or changing the carb jetting for different environments.

The whole system is regulated by a precise new engine management system which defines the exact amount of fuel to be sprayed into the ports at any given moment, while another injector in the throttle body mixes tiny amounts of oil with the incoming airflow to ensure lubrication of the engine's moving parts. The new ECU utilises a number of sensor readings to determine perfect ignition timing and fuel injection.

KTM 300 EXC TPI

"It is a very proud moment for us to unveil the world's first serial electronic fuel injection 2-stroke offroad competition bikes. We at KTM are committed to developing revolutionary technology, and with the KTM 250 EXC TPI and KTM 300 EXC TPI models we feel the game has once again been changed, as this is a global first. Our goal was to create a 2-stroke Enduro bike that would not be incredibly complex, while also retaining the feel of a carbureted machine, yet with all the benefits of fuel injection. This includes the elimination of the need to pre-mix fuel or change the jetting for different environments, which is a major benefit to the rider for hassle free, 2-stroke fun," said Joachim Sauer, Product Marketing Offroad.

Both bikes have hi-end equipment, including fully adjustable WP suspension, Brembo brakes and a lightweight steel alloy double cradle chassis. The new models meet the latest emission norms and are Euro 4 compliant. Pricing for the new bikes haven't been announced yet and are expected to be available by June. More importantly, it underlines the fact that two-stroke engines can be environmentally friendly. What remains to be seen is whether KTM will be rolling out road-oriented two-stroke powered models in the near future.