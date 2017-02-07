KTM Invests In Head-Up Display Company

US-based technology start-up NUVIZ Inc has secured a strategic investment from Pierer Industrie AG, the parent company of KTM, Husqvarna, WP Suspension and Pankl Racing Systems. NUVIZ will use the investment to finalise product development, as well as boost sales and marketing efforts ahead of the launch of the company's head-up display technology and connected riding solutions in the first half of 2017. According to reports, NUVIZ has raised around $9 million with KTM contributing a majority of that amount.

This strategic investment is very exciting for NUVIZ as it is a testament to our technology leadership in the HUD and connected riding space, and further emphasises the demand and need for the user experiences we have set out to create," said Malte Laass, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, NUVIZ. "As we approach our launch, we are very happy to have found a partner with deep industry knowledge, and the expertise and patience needed to build a sustainable technology business."

NUVIZ head-up display helmet

The investment will also open up strategic opportunities between the KTM Group and NUVIZ including marketing, distribution and product integration with KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles. It's early days yet, but as head up display systems are more widely used in motorcycles, it wouldn't be off target to assume that eventually, Bajaj Auto may also get access to such technology through KTM.

Headquartered in San Diego, with a world-class research and development team located in Salo, Finland, NUVIZ is building a global presence as it prepares for the release of its flagship connected HUD solution for motorcyclists. The team at NUVIZ comprises specialists in the motorcycle, optics, and mobile device industries. NUVIZ's flagship product is the first HUD to offer a seamless and intuitive experience for riders to navigate, communicate, and capture videos or photos - all while keeping their focus on the road.