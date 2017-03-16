KTM 790 Duke Spotted Testing In Spain

The upcoming KTM 790 Duke has been spotted testing in Spain, and from the looks of the photos, it seems these are the final stages of testing with the test bikes almost complete. The new parallel-twin KTM, called the LC8c motor, uses a 270-degree crank and is controlled by a ride-by-wire set-up. KTM is expected to launch the new 790 Duke sometime in 2018 with the bike being unveiled later this year at the 2017 EICMA show.

(KTM 790 Duke)

The 800 cc parallel-twin engine is expected to belt out around 115 bhp of power, and the bike will get ride-by-wire throttle, switchable riding modes, traction control and standard ABS. The bodywork is typical Duke, though gets some modern touches with split-LED headlights, muscular sculpted fuel tank and a sleek rear section. Suspension is expected to be top notch quality front fork from WP and a fully adjustable rear shock. There's also the full colour TFT seen like the one we've seen on the 2017 KTM 390 Duke.

The almost production-ready motorcycle snapped by morebikes.co.uk gives a clear indication of what the 790 Duke will look like once launched. The exhaust system is a compact two-into-one unit which twists up under the swingarm to end up on the right just below the rear seat. There are two models expected - a standard 790 Duke with around 97 bhp and the top-spec R version belting out the full 115 bhp.

(KTM 790 Duke)

As has been the case with higher displacement KTM models, there are no plans yet of launching the bike in India, unless Bajaj-KTM figures out a way to manufacture it here to make it cost competitive. WE would certainly like to see big displacement KTMs in the Indian market, possibly brought in as CKD kits, if not manufactured here, but that's a strategic decision Bajaj and KTM management needs to take. If it's at all launched in India, the new KTM 790 Duke will go up against the likes of the upcoming Triumph Street Triple RS and Kawasaki Z900 (replacement for Z800).

Source: Morebikes.co.uk