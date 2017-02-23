KTM 390 Duke And 200 Duke Launch: Live Updates

By CarAndBike Team | Feb 23, 2017 09:59 AM
The 2017 model of the 390 Duke naked motorcycle sports a much-needed facelift with the most significant changes being the new bodywork, new design, and aggressive styling inspired by the KTM 1290 Super Duke R.
KTM unveiled the 2017 model of the 390 Duke at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan last year.

After the the 2017 RC twins, KTM India is geared up to launch the 2017 editions of the 390 Duke and the 200 Duke motorcycles today. First showcased at the 2016 EICMA Motorcycle Show, both bikes have been photographed numerous times on test runs in India. About what's changed - well, while the 2017 KTM 390 Duke receives a myriad of updates including a sharper design language inspired by the KTM 1290 Super Duke R, the 200 Duke will also come sporting a host of cosmetic updates. For more information, check out this list of things you should know about the 2017 KTM Duke Twins.

