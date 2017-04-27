Kia Rio Compact Sedan To Lead The Charge In India

Honda City, Maruti Ciaz competitor for India

Kia Motors has officially announced its plans to enter the Indian market. The Korean auto giant which, is a part of the Hyundai Motor Group will build a new manufacturing plant in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh to make 300,000 cars a year for the Indian car market. The first two body styles that the new Kia factory will make for India are to be a compact SUV and a compact sedan. Kia’s sedan range across the world is rather well spread, from the smallest, Rio sedan to the likes of the extremely popular mid range Kia Optima. Kia also has larger sedans like the Cadenza and the K900, which takes on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class.But lets talk about the compact sedan first. The car in question, the Kia Rio sedan, is as you may know is the sedan variant of the extremely popular hatchback by the same name. The sedan is available in markets like the United States – in fact a new generation was launched just recently in the 2017 New York Auto Show. It is quite popular in the entry-sedan segment and is priced at about $15,000 ( ₹ 10 lakh) in the US. The car is also available in China and is badged as the Pegas for that market. It is a popular model in the Kia China lineup.Underneath the hood is a 1.4 petrol unit that we've also seen in the Hyundai Verna and i20 automatic in India. This engine makes 106 bhp and 135 Nm of torque. India of course will also likely get a larger 1.6 petrol that is available today in the Creta and Verna too. There is also going to be either a 1.4 or 1.6 diesel motor with a selection of manual and automatic gearboxes.We expect Kia to launch the car in India at a similar price point and to be loaded to the brim with a ton of features and technology – in line with what is expected of a modern ₹ 10 lakh car. Expect LED headlamps and taillights, a large touchscreen and navigation system with the likes of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and climate control on most variants in Kia intends to make an impact on the Indian consumer.The compact sedan market in India is dominated by the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (that has just moved to the Nexa sales channel) and the Honda City, which has been a crowd favourite in India for almost the last two decades. Kia’s sister brand, Hyundai too has the Verna in this segment. The current Verna, in its second generation in India is aging and will be replaced by a brand new generation in mid 2017. The Rio sedan shares its platform with the Verna, which will no doubt also mean great cost savings for the new auto maker to begin with. Kia is also expected to follow up the sedan with the Rio premium hatch – a roomy and well-appointed hatchback that will take on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz.