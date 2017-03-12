Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Coming to the extensive feature upgrade, the Kawasaki ZX-10RR gets KQS quick-shifter that automatically matches the revs to the engine allowing clutchless shifts and avoiding rear wheel lock. The 998 cc engine has seen a host of upgrades including carbon-coated tappets, a stronger crankcase for better durability. Kawasaki is also offering race kits for improved performance on the ZX-10RR. There are also high-lift camshafts on offer along with a modified cylinder head, which open the valve by 0.7 mm. The manufacturer has narrowed the coolant passage between the cylinders and the bottom of the cylinders have gained additional thickness to incorporate race-spec pistons, in a bid to withstand high stress.
Given the changes, Kawasaki says the upgrades have made the ZX-10RR a good 2 seconds faster on the company's official test track in Kumamoto, Japan. The bike maker has not revealed as to how many units have been allotted for India out of the limited 500 examples that will be ever made. The street-legal track-spec ZX-10RR is the first launch of the Japanese bike maker in the country and Kawasaki is expected to bring more models later in the year including the Z900 (Z800 replacement), new Z650 (Er-6N replacement) and the new Ninja 650. All three models were showcased at the EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan last year.
