Kawasaki Z1000, Z1000R and Z250 Launched In India

Kawasaki India is on a roll. Barely a few weeks ago, it had launched the Z900 and the updated models of the Ninja 650 and the Ninja 300. And now, the Japanese manufacturer has launched the 2017 model of the Z250 at ₹ 3.09 lakh, the Z1000 at Rs 14.49 lakh and the Z1000R at a price of ₹ 15.49 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

(2017 Kawasaki Z250)

The Z250 doesn't quite get a comprehensive update. The 249 cc engine is now BS IV compliant and continues to make 32 bhp and 21 Nm of torque. The Z1000 too gets a BS IV engine which retains its power and torque output at 142 bhp and 111 Nm of torque. The ECU has been tinkered with as well to ensure smoother power delivery. The company says that it has also revised the front suspension setup and the rear linkage now has a travel of 13 mm more, making for a more comfortable ride. The rear-view mirrors have been tweaked to have better adjustability and the brake pads too have been updated in order to give more feedback to the rider, while braking. Also, the instrument console not gets a gear position indicator and a shift light too.

(2017 Kawasaki Z1000)

The Z1000R gets the same changes as the Z1000 but gets some extra kit in form of Brembo M50 Monobloc callipers, special disc brakes at the front and an Ohlins Monoshock at the rear. The braking setup on the Z1000R is the same as it on the Ninja H2R. The graphics on the body are new as well.

(2017 Kawasaki Z1000R)

With these launches, Kawasaki now has 5 naked motorcycles ranging from a 250 cc model and going up all the way to 1,000 cc.