Kawasaki Opens New Dealership In Mumbai; Price List Inside

Existing and new owners won't have to look to other cities anymore to book their Kawasaki bikes. India Kawasaki Motor (IKM) has finally opened up a new dealership in Mumbai, ending a long wait. This will be the company's second new dealership this year after Chandigarh and holds more importance since its previous Mumbai outlet closed amidst several issues leaving customers with a bad experience.

Kawasaki's new Mumbai dealership is located in the suburb of Jogeshwari and occupies the same place where the Indian Motorcycle showroom currently resides. While the American manufacturer will be going to a bigger and better location within the city, the Kawasaki showroom will gain access to the ground plus one property that incorporates a display area, lounge section, service centre and a back office.

The new Kawasaki dealership is being handled by Bafna Motors, which also own the more popular automotive dealers 'Fortpoint'. Kawasaki's decision to go with an established name also comes from the fact that its previous outing with its Navi Mumbai dealership ended in legal hassles. In 2016, SNK Kawasaki Palm Beach had accepted orders from close to 13 customers and did not deliver the bikes as promised. The entire incident created a ruckus involving the dealership owner, IKM and abandoned customers.

While the matter was finally resolved with IKM delivering its bikes to customers, it left a major dent as far as the company's reputation was concerned. That said, it makes sense now to appoint an experienced brand in running the new showroom, which can manage the bikes and customers appropriately. The new dealership will be officially launched in another 10 days or so; while the outlet has already started accepting bookings for the complete range.



While Kawasaki bikes up to 650 cc are also sold via KTM dealerships, the company showrooms retail the complete range from the Z250 street-fighter, going up to the Ninja H2R. The company's more popular models in India from a sales perspective are the Ninja 650, Z800 as well as the Ninja ZX-10R. This year, however, will see the company bring the all-new Ninja 650 as well as the Z650 (currently Er-6n). The Z800 will also be replaced with the more power Z900 street-fighter this year.

2017 Kawasaki Motorcycle Prices (On-Road, Mumbai):