Kawasaki Opens Its First Standalone Showroom In Mumbai After Ending Alliance With Bajaj

After launching its new 2017 line-up last week, Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki today inaugurated its first standalone dealership in Mumbai - 'Anzen Kawasaki Mumbai'. This is the company's first showroom in the city after Kawasaki announced the end of its alliance with its previous sales and service partner, Bajaj Auto last week. The new showroom, which has been set up at the Jogeshwari area in the western suburbs of Mumbai, will retail the entire 2017 Kawasaki line-up. This includes the new bikes launched last week on the 25th of March - the 2017 Ninja 300, the all-new Z650, Ninja 650 and Versys 650 along with the all-new Z900 among other existing Kawasaki bikes.

Kawasaki and Bajaj have decided to amicably end their eight-year long alliance to provide sales and after sales to Kawasaki bikes in India from 1 April 2017. This means now Kawasaki will solely handle the sales and after sales service, including that for existing customers as India Kawasaki Private Limited. Such a decision surely merits new sales and service points and showrooms like the Anzen Kawasaki Mumbai is one of the first steps towards creating this new sales network.

As for the new dealership itself, Anzen Kawasaki Mumbai will cater to both future and existing Kawasaki customers. The 3000 sq.ft. showroom also includes a fully-equipped service station with three service bays. The showroom also retails Kawasaki branded riding gears and apparels along with other brands like - Arai, HJC and more.

Even though the dealership officially began its operations today, it has been accepting bookings since the end of January 206. The dealer has already sold over 75 motorcycles in the city and in March alone the dealership received over 60 bookings. We were told that one of the main reasons for these increased sales was the heavy discounts Kawasaki has been offering on the existing stock of the older versions of the Ninja 650 and ER-6N, the latter has now been replaced by the new Kawasaki Z650.