Honda CBR 650F
7.99 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
A sports tourer, the full-faired Honda CBR650F was introduced in India in 2015 and is one of the more refined middleweight segment bikes. The bike uses a 648.72 cc liquid-cooled, in-line 4-cylinder engine tuned to produce 85.3 bhp of power at 11,000 rpm and peak torque of 63 Nm at 8000 rpm. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks up front and a 7-stage adjustable monoshock setup at the rear, while braking performance comes from dual discs with Honda's Combi-ABS system. The CBR650F continues to be a great option for touring as well as commuting purposes and the discount certainly makes it a lot more likeable. Needless to say, the price cut is only available till stocks last. Kawasaki Z250 uses a 249 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 31.5 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 21 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. Meanwhile, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and ER-6n use a 649 cc twin-cylinder motor tuned to produce 71 bhp at 8500 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm. All bikes come paired to a 6-speed transmission. The Ninja 650 twins were always the competitively priced superbikes you could get your hands on, and the discount only makes the pricing better.
With Kawasaki clearing old stocks, it now needs to be seen if the bike maker will introduce the 2017 Ninja 650 and Z650 (ER-6n replacement) in India. Both models along with the Z900 (Z800 replacement) were showcased at the 2016 EICMA Motorcycle Show and come with extensive upgrades to the design and mechanicals. The bikes will also see a significant price increase if introduced here.
