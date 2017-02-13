Adding the second petrol model to its line-up, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India has launched the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited petrol priced at ₹ 56 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). One of the most capable off-roaders globally, the petrol variant of the Wrangler Unlimited joins the diesel version that introduced last year along with the whole range.

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 83.68 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

In fact, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited petrol is the most affordable model from the manufacturer currently. The fully imported off-roader draws power from a 3.6 litre Pentastar V6 petrol engine tuned to produce 280 bhp of power at 6350 rpm and 247 Nm of torque at 4300 rpm. The motor comes paired to a 5-speed automatic transmission with all wheel drive available as standard.

The Pentastar V6 petrol motor powers more than 5 million Jeep SUVs globally and finally makes its way to India as well. The model will be available alongside the Wrangler Unlimited diesel that is powered by the 2.8 litre TurboDiesel unit and is tuned to churn out 198 bhp of power.

The 3.6 litre Pentastar V6 petrol engine is an all-aluminum motor in a 60-degree layout. The motor has been built with lightweight components to keep the overall weight at a minimum. The engine gets a two-step variable valve timing system and eight-holed fuel injectors. The Pentastar motor also features a new thermal management system and a cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system to deliver better fuel efficiency in off-roading situations as well.

With respect to features, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited comes with the Command Trac 4WD system, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), heavy duty suspension with gas shock absorbers and wash-out interiors with removable carpet and drain plugs. The interior is spruced up with McKinley leather seats, air conditioning with automatic temperature control, while you also get features like auto headlamps, Hill Start Assist (HSA) with Electronic Roll Mitigation, remote keyless entry and much more. The model comes with removable full-framed doors.

Commenting on the introduction of the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited petrol, FCA India - President and Managing Director, Kevin Flynn said, "We are delighted to now offer the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited at ₹ 56 lakh to Indian customers with the award-winning 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine. This will now be the most accessible model in the Wrangler line up equipped with this super smooth powertrain, the hallmark of efficiency, performance and refinement. With this announcement, the Trail-rated Jeep Wrangler is now available in both Petrol and Diesel powertrains in India."

As Jeep is building a niche in India with its Destination Stores, the company's next major launch will be the upcoming Compass compact SUV. The Jeep Compass will be the first locally produced model from the automaker and will go on sale in the third quarter of the calendar year. The FCA plant will also export the Compass to international markets.