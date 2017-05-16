Jeep Wrangler 'Night Eagle' Limited Edition Launched

Jeep recently announced the launch of a new limited edition model of the Wrangler in Europe. Christened as the 'Night Eagle' edition, the SUV gets exclusive decals, 18-inch mid-gloss black wheels, body-colour grille, gloss-black accents, headlamp rings, and hard spare tyre cover and so on. The Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle was first shown at the Geneva Motor Show earlier in 2017. The interior of the Wrangler Night Eagle also gets few new features such as black leather seats, diesel grey accent stitching, all-weather slush mats, and piano black inserts for AC vents and door grab handles as well. The list of creature comforts include a nine-speaker Alpine Premium audio system with a sub-woofer, navigation system, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, Aux-in and multiple USB ports.

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 65.47 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle - interior)

The Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle can be ordered in eight shades which are black, red, billet silver, white, granite, rhino, purple and chief (Yes, chief is a colour). The SUV can be specified with either a black soft-top or a body-coloured hard-top.

(Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle - rear)

The Wrangler Night Eagle gets a 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine which makes 197 bhp and is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission unit. Jeep claims a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 10.7 seconds with a top speed of 172 kmph. The Wrangler Night Eagle, of course, gets Jeep's Command-Trac 4x4 system which has a two-speed transfer case including a low-range gear ratio as well. There will be a very limited number of Wrangler Night Eagle models manufactured and unfortunately, in all probability, we might not see these limited edition models to India.