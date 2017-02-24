Jeep Launches Limited Edition Renegade Desert Hawk SUV

The Jeep Renegade SUV has received a new limited edition model in the UK market. Christened 'Desert Hawk', the new version of Jeep's popular SUV will see a limited production run of only 100 units in the UK. According to the company, the Jeep Renegade Desert Hawk takes the standard model's striking design a notch up with a myriad of exclusive features and functionality "inspired by the desert".

Jeep Renegade ₹ 25 - 30 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Damien Dally, head of brand, Jeep UK, said, "Designed to enhance Renegade's already very strong appeal in the UK, and capable of delivering Jeep's legendary off-road capability, the new Renegade Desert Hawk version is an attractive proposition for buyers. Sporting and agile on-road and rugged and capable off it, this limited edition newcomer fits perfectly into Renegade's highly successful family."

Jeep Renegade Desert Hawk Front Quarter

The limited edition Renegade will be offered with a total of four colour options: Alpine White, Anvil, Black, and Mojave Sand (exclusive to Desert Hawk). The list of exterior features includes 17-inch Low Gloss Black wheels, exclusive bonnet and rear body panel decals. Inside, the SUV gets exclusive seats in black leather and fabric with a Moab desert map logo on the seat base and electric lumbar support for the driver. Additionally, the Desert Hawk will receive a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual zone climate control, 6.5-inch touchscreen, Live services, Bluetooth and satnav, 7-inch full-colour thin-film transistor (TFT) cluster display, and cruise control.

Jeep Renegade Desert Hawk Rear

The Jeep Renegade Desert Hawk will derive power from a 170 hp 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Other provisions on the SUV include the Jeep Active Drive Low (standard), Selec-Terrain system, 8.7-inch ground clearance, skid plates, Hill-descent control, and 19-inch water fording.

While the limited edition model will not arrive in India, Jeep will in fact launch the Renegade SUV here. The SUV, which has already been photographed on test runs in India, will be offered with the same in-line four-cylinder 2.0-litre Multijet2 engine. Tipped to become Jeep's most affordable car, the Renegade, though slightly premium, will face competition from cars such as the Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster.