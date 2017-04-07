Jeep Compass Teased Ahead Of Official India Debut

Jeep Compass, the long-awaited compact SUV from the American SUV manufacturer is all set to be introduced in India on the 12th of April 2017. Ahead of its official debut the company has now teased the new Compass on the Jeep India website. The upcoming Jeep Compass will be the first Jeep model to be manufactured in India and will be the carmaker's most affordable product once launched. We expect a price of the Jeep Compass to be somewhere around ₹ 20 lakh to ₹ 25 lakh rivaling the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V and SsangYong Rexton.

The Jeep Compass will be manufactured in Fiat's Ranjangaon plant and the model manufactured in India will be exported to all other Right-Hand-Drive (RHD) markets where the Compass will be sold. The car will officially replace the company's outgoing Compass and Patriot SUVs completely and is an extremely important product for India, especially considering it is expected to be a volume generator for the carmaker.

The Jeep Compass is touted to be the baby Grand Cherokee

Coming to the car itself, the Jeep Compass, we have already told you a lot about the car. It is touted to be the baby Grand Cherokee because of the very similar design and styling. We recently spotted the near-production version of the Compass in India and despite the camouflage, we could judge that the car retains all the design aspect of the global-spec model that was revealed last year. The car is 4.4 metres long and comes with an impressive ground clearance of 221mm. Up front, we have the signature 7-slat grille, horizontal headlamps with LED daytime running lights, boxy profile and plastic underbody claddings add to its bold stance. The rear section comes with LED taillamps, a roof mounted spoiler and beefy plastic cladded bumper among others.

Under the hood, the India-spec Jeep Compass is likely to get a couple of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. Transmission options will include a 9-speed automatic, while a manual is also likely to be offered.