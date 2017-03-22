Jeep Compass SUV's India Unveil Date Revealed

For those waiting for the Jeep Compass to be launched in India, well there is some good news. The company is all set to unveil the car on the 12th of April 2017 in India and this means you'll get the first glimpse of this made-in-India Jeep. This will not be a launch, in the sense, that the price of the car will not be revealed but we will see the car in the flesh for the first time in India. The all-new model replaces the outgoing Compass and Patriot SUVs completely and is an extremely important product for India, with the company set to locally manufacture the SUV for domestic and export markets.



Now, we've caught the car testing a few times in India and so know a bit about it. The 2017 Jeep Compass is positioned between the entry-level Renegade and Cherokee SUV in the automaker's line-up, and is based on the stretched version of the Small Wide 4x4 architecture. In terms of design, the new Compass replicates the design language of the Grand Cherokee and clearly gets its proportions on point.

The Jeep Compass will be manufactured in Pune

The all-new Jeep Compass will be locally manufactured at FCA's Ranjangaon facility near Pune and this is big news for India. For those who were a bit disappointed with the price tag the other Jeep SUVs came with, the Compass might just renew their hopes.

The cabin too takes inspiration from the Grand Cherokee instead of the Renegade and gets a neat looking cabin finished in black and grey. Talking about the mechanicals, the all-new Compass will get front-wheel drive as standard, while All-Wheel Drive will be available as optional right from the start.

The Jeep Compass's cabin is finished in black and grey

Power is expected to come from 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options, while a 2.4-litre naturally aspirated motor will also be available in developed markets like the US. Transmission options will include a 9-speed automatic, while a manual is also likely to be offered. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) have said that globally there will be 17 powertrain options available on the new Jeep Compass, so definitely there won't be a dearth for choices.