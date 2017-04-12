Jeep Compass SUV India Unveil Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Images

Jeep Compass, set to be the carmaker's most affordable car in India, will debut in the country today. The upcoming SUV is based on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) group's small wide 4x4 architecture and is offered with a total of 17 powertrain options across international markets. It must be noted that Fiat India's Ranjangaon facility will serve as both the SUV's domestic production hub and exclusive export hub for all its right-hand-drive (RHD) markets across the globe. Thanks to its local production along with other factors, the latest Jeep SUV in India is expected to drive volumes for the company that arrived here only last year with the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler Unlimited in tow.

On to the Jeep Compass's design: the SUV comes sporting a wide stance that is complemented by its seven-slot grille, traditional clamshell hood with a centre bulge, and muscular fenders. It is expected to be offered with two engine options - most likely a 1.4-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Choices for transmission will include a manual and a nine-speed automatic in all probability. And in case you were wondering, we expect the Jeep Compass' price in India to range between Rs. 20 lakh - Rs. 25 lakh.