Jeep Compass: Design And Exterior Explained

Jeep India has officially pulled the wraps off the long-awaited Jeep Compass SUV and the launch in expected to happen towards this Diwali. We have already told you what the India-spec Jeep Compass has to offer and everything else that we know about the SUV, including our expectations in terms of pricing. The model that Jeep India showed us at their Ranjangaon plant was a pre-production version and is expected to see some minor changes, mostly in terms of style, when it will finally enter production in June 2017. That said most of the styling and design of the SUV will remain unchanged and here's our detailed breakdown of the exterior of the Jeep Compass.

Jeep Compass ₹ 20 - 25 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Jeep Compass Front Design:

The face of the Jeep Compass comes with the company's signature design cues

The face of any Jeep branded model come with a signature design and styling unique to the Fiat-owned, American SUV manufacturer. Up font, you have the iconic seven-slot grille that gets a glossy black treatment with chrome accents. The grille is flanked by sharp wraparound headlamps with projector lights and LED daytime running light. The signature clamshell bonnet gets the 'Jeep' logo along with some prominent character lines that add a bit of muscle to it.

The front bumper is also very well-designed and some with some nice sculpted edges. There is a wide and sleek slit just below the grille to better aid in cooling while a larger airdam is placed within the plastic cladding which also gets a chrome accented bumper lip. Large trapezoidal foglamps have been housed on both ends of the bumper which also appear to get LED lighting.

Jeep Compass Side Design:

The profile of the Jeep Compass resembles the Grand Cherokee

During their presentation at the event, Jeep India told us that while designing the new Compass one of the key concepts was to match it to the company's flagship model - Jeep Grand Cherokee. And the profile of the Compass is where you can see the resemblance. Despite the fact that this one is much smaller in comparison with the total length measuring at 4398 mm, while the height and wheelbase are 1667 mm and 2636 mm respectively. The Jeep Compass is 1819 mm in width and has a ground clearance of 178 mm.

In terms of looks, the Compass gets an underbody plastic cladding the runs along the entire length of the SUV. The flared wheel arches add that extra bit of muscle to the SUV while the character lines also further the cause. You get body coloured door handles and the 'Compass' badging on the front door. The SUV also comes with a nice large outside rear view mirror (ORVM) with chrome accents and integrated turn signal lights. The roofline goes slanting towards the rear and we also have black roof rails. The Compass also gets a chrome strip the starts from the bottom of the A-pillar and runs along the roofline and joins the rear windshield.

Jeep Compass Rear Design:

The rear of the Jeep Compass is well-designed and looks quite up market

The rear also looks very much like the Grand Cherokee with its own unique attributes. The chrome strip that runs along the roofline continues to run across the rear from the lower end of the windshield. The Compass gets a nice roof mounted spoiler and a rear windshield wiper as well. The wraparound LED taillamps have been uniquely designed for the Compass and the company says that it has been inspired by Ironman. At the centre of the tailgate, you have the Jeep logo again, while both corners of the bottom end come with the Variant and the 4X4 badging. The rear bumper looks very simplistic and gets heavy plastic cladding.