Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has launched the diesel variant of its entry-level XE sedan, introduced at a starting price of ₹ 38.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for the car have already begun across the 24 Jaguar showrooms in India for about ₹ 2 lakh and deliveries for the car will also begin soon. Like the petrol model, the car will come in three variants - Pure, Prestige and Portfolio. This version is in addition to the petrol variant already on sale in India since January 2016, which is currently priced at ₹ 37.25 Lakh.

Commenting on the introduction of the new Jaguar XE diesel, Rohit Suri, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, "The XE has been a very successful model from the Jaguar family and with the Jaguar XE diesel, we are confident of further expanding our customer base in the country."

The Jaguar EX diesel will be powered by a 2-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder diesel engine from the company's new Ingenium family. Globally the engine comes in two states of tune - 160 bhp and 177 bhp, but in India, we only get the more powerful one. Being an oil burner, the engine also develops a massive 430 Nm of peak torque. As for the transmission, the car comes with an 8-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters as standard.

In terms of design and cosmetics features, the Jaguar XE diesel is identical to the petrol version. The car is built on Jaguar's lightweight Aluminium Architecture which is derived from the aerospace industry similar to the company's iconic sports coupe, the Jaguar F-Type. On the features front, the XE diesel comes with offerings like - Meridian Sound System, panoramic sunroof and an 8-inch touchscreen display with InControl infotainment system among others. You also get the JaguarDrive Control system that allows you to select between Normal, Eco, Dynamic modes or Rain Ice Snow modes, each subtly changing the steering and throttle mapping.