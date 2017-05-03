Jaguar XE Diesel Bookings Officially Open

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) today announced the commencement of bookings for the diesel variant of its premium compact sedan - the Jaguar XE. Interested customers can now book the car across the 24 authorised Jaguar retailers in India. That said, the company still hasn't announced the price of the car and we expect it to happen within the next couple of months. The Jaguar XE diesel will be powered by the company's new 2-litre Ingenium diesel engine, which is already on offer in the 2017 Range Rover Evoque.

It's been over a year since the Jaguar XE sedan was launched in India and if you remember last year we had told you that the company has imported a single unit of the Jaguar XE paired to a 2-litre Ingenium diesel engine for testing. This 2-litre, 4-cylinder oil burner comes in two states of tune - a 160 bhp version that develops 380 Nm of peak torque and a more powerful 178 bhp version that develops 430 Nm of max torque. Both the engines will come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.

Rohit Suri, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, "In the past one year, Jaguar XE has gained immense popularity and success in the Indian market and we are now pleased to offer the choice of diesel to our customers."

JLR launched the Jaguar XE to rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4 and the BMW 3 Series. Currently, the car comes powered by only a 2-litre Ingenium turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol engine which also comes in two states of tunes - 197 bhp and 237 bhp while developing peak torque of 320 Nm and 340 Nm respectively. This one also comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.