Jaguar Land Rover Sales Increase By 13 Per cent In The Third Quarter

|
View More
Jaguar
The growth has been lead thanks to strong sales of the Discovery Sport, Jaguar F-Pace and the Jaguar XF including the new long wheelbase Jaguar XFL in China. Jaguar retailed 45,364 vehicles, up 90.3 per cent as sales of the F-Pace continued to grow and demand for the long wheel base XFL in China increased.
Land Rover retailed 103,924 vehicles, down 8.7 per cent, but the strong sales of the Discovery Sport more than offset by the run-out of the outgoing Discovery. Jaguar Land Rover has seen a consistent growth over three quarters and has had a solid first quarter with global retail sales increasing by 16 per cent. This was mainly thanks to the introduction of Jaguar XE and F-Pace back then.
The second quarter too showed a lot of promise with the company reporting a 23 per cent increase in quarterly revenues and improvement in pre-tax profits. The second quarter revenues rose to £6 billion, compared with £4.8 billion in the same period of fiscal 2016.
Dr Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer, said: "Continuing expansion and innovation in our compelling product range have driven up global revenues and retail unit sales, led by the Jaguar F-PACE, Jaguar XF, and Land Rover Discovery Sport."
New cars in the pipeline for Land Rover, includes the all-new Discovery which will be launched in the fourth quarter. Jaguar too will bring out a refreshed F-Type and the company is still deciding to bring out a car that will slot below the XE. The future then holds a lot of promise for both Jaguar and Land Rover. Dr. Speth said, "Models such as the all-new Discovery mark the latest step in our investment programme, which will underpin long-term profitable, sustainable growth."
Comments (0)