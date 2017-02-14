New Cars and Bikes in India

Jaguar Land Rover Sales Increase By 13 Per cent In The Third Quarter

  • The company has shown consistent growth in all three quarters
  • The sales were driven by the XE, F-Pace and Discovery Sport
  • The all-new Discovery will launch in the fourth quarter

Jaguar Land Rover reported a 13 per cent increase in revenues to £6.5 billion with strong customer demand in the three months to the 31st of December, 2016. The company sold a total of 149,288 vehicles, up 8.5 per cent year-on-year, which is a record for the third quarter with higher volumes in China, (up 38.4 per cent including sales from the China joint venture), North America (up 19.8 per cent) and Europe (up 7 per cent).We've already told you that the company sold a record of over 5 lakh cars last year and sales were mainly driven by new launches like the F-Pace and the XE

The growth has been lead thanks to strong sales of the Discovery Sport, Jaguar F-Pace and the Jaguar XF including the new long wheelbase Jaguar XFL in China.  Jaguar retailed 45,364 vehicles, up 90.3 per cent as sales of the F-Pace continued to grow and demand for the long wheel base XFL in China increased.  
The Jaguar F-Pace was launched in India last year

Land Rover retailed 103,924 vehicles, down 8.7 per cent, but the strong sales of the Discovery Sport more than offset by the run-out of the outgoing Discovery. Jaguar Land Rover has seen a consistent growth over three quarters and has had a solid first quarter with global retail sales increasing by 16 per cent. This was mainly thanks to the introduction of Jaguar XE and F-Pace back then.
The Jaguar XE has spearheaded the company's sales numbers across the world

The second quarter too showed a lot of promise with the company reporting a 23 per cent increase in quarterly revenues and improvement in pre-tax profits.  The second quarter revenues rose to £6 billion, compared with £4.8 billion in the same period of fiscal 2016.

Dr Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer, said: "Continuing expansion and innovation in our compelling product range have driven up global revenues and retail unit sales, led by the Jaguar F-PACE, Jaguar XF, and Land Rover Discovery Sport."

New cars in the pipeline for Land Rover, includes the all-new Discovery which will be launched in the fourth quarter.  Jaguar too will bring out a refreshed F-Type and the company is still deciding to bring out a car that will slot below the XE. The future then holds a lot of promise for both Jaguar and Land Rover. Dr. Speth said, "Models such as the all-new Discovery mark the latest step in our investment programme, which will underpin long-term profitable, sustainable growth."
 
