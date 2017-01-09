New Cars and Bikes in India

Jaguar Land Rover Break Personal Record; Sell 5.83 Lakh Vehicles In 2016

2016 has been a good year for the Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover group both in terms of new launches both internationally and in India and in terms of global sales. To start off with, JLR launched Jaguar’s first ever SUV, the F-Pace in late 2015 but most deliveries and sales only began to speed up in the first half of 2016. This was mainly due to the fact that the F-Pace is well designed and has good driving dynamics while offering the presence of a SUV but in a typically Jaguar package.
Land Rover
Land Rover


In terms of launches of course, the big one for 2016 was the Land Rover Discovery, which combined, with the F-Pace drove sales for both Jaguar and Land Rover. Even with a 12 percent slowdown in global sales in December, overall sales were up 20 percent from the previous year. JLR now plans to reach the 10 lakh sales point by 2020 by investing in updating the production facilities in Brazil and China and the new factory in Slovakia.
jaguar f pace
The F-Pace was the biggest driver for new cars sales for JLR with Jaguar showing a 77 percent growth in sales from its previous year performance. Jaguar sold 148,730 units in 2016 with the F-Pace mostly selling extremely well in Europe (which is traditionally Jaguar’s biggest market).

Although JLR has seen record sales in 2016, the British manufacturer has voiced its concerns over Brexit and its recent developments surrounding it. A Brexit deal would mean that Britain would have to play by WTO rules instead of EU rules, which would then strain the JLR coffers with over a $1 Billion drop in profits. This would mainly be because of taxes and other tariffs that will be imposed by the EU to let British goods and services post the exit from the European Union.
 
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover
Range Rover Evoque

