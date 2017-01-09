Jaguar Land Rover Break Personal Record; Sell 5.83 Lakh Vehicles In 2016

|
Land Rover
In terms of launches of course, the big one for 2016 was the Land Rover Discovery, which combined, with the F-Pace drove sales for both Jaguar and Land Rover. Even with a 12 percent slowdown in global sales in December, overall sales were up 20 percent from the previous year. JLR now plans to reach the 10 lakh sales point by 2020 by investing in updating the production facilities in Brazil and China and the new factory in Slovakia.
Although JLR has seen record sales in 2016, the British manufacturer has voiced its concerns over Brexit and its recent developments surrounding it. A Brexit deal would mean that Britain would have to play by WTO rules instead of EU rules, which would then strain the JLR coffers with over a $1 Billion drop in profits. This would mainly be because of taxes and other tariffs that will be imposed by the EU to let British goods and services post the exit from the European Union.
