Jaguar F-Type With 2.0 Litre Ingenium Engine Launched In Europe

In a first, Jaguar has brought in the F-Type in its Coupe and Convertible avatar with a 2.0 Litre turbocharged engine from its Ingenium range. The new engine makes 296 bhp at 5,500 rpm along with 400 Nm at 1,500-4,500 rpm. Power to the rear wheels is delivered via 8-speed Quickshift transmission. The company says that it has reduced the weight of the car by 52 kg. This means that it uses 16 per cent less fuel than the version with the V6 engine. The 0-100 kmph sprint is done in just above 5.4 seconds and the top speed is 250 kmph. Jaguar says that this is the most powerful 2.0 Litre engine that it has ever produced for a production model.

(The new 2.0 Litre Ingenium motor is offered on both coupe and convertible models)

"Introducing our advanced four-cylinder engine to F-TYPE has created a vehicle with its own distinct character. Performance from an engine of this size is remarkable and is balanced with improved fuel efficiency and affordability, making the F-TYPE experience more accessible than ever before," said Ian Hoban, Vehicle Line Director, Jaguar F-Type.

(The new 2.0 Litre Ingenium motor is the most powerful 2.0 engine made by Jaguar ever)

Delving into technical details, this particular engine uses electro-hydraulic valve-trains with patented control algorithms which have been developed in-house. This enables the intake valve to operate at maximum efficiency and delivers optimum performance. Also, the company has reduced the maximum weight on the front axle, making a car a tad more agile. The spring rates at the front and rear have been reduced by three and four per cent respectively, for better cornering performance. Changes to the interior of the F-Type include lightweight seats, Touch Pro infotainment system and new chrome and aluminium finishers.

(The new F-Type has a top speed of 250 kmph)

Jaguar has offered a wide range of driver assistance systems in the new F-Type with the 296 bhp engine. Some of these include autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, speed limiter and a driver condition monitor as well. Optionally, one could also ask Jaguar to fit his/her F-Type with a forward facing stereo camera, which is a vision sensor.

There is no word on the new F-Type with the 2.0 Litre Ingenium motor coming to India in the near future.