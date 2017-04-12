We'd already told you about the finalists of the World Car Of the Year Award and back then we'd said that this year could turn out to be the one that redefines the awards and well that's exactly what's happened. The winners of the 2017 World Car of the Year awards were announced today at the New York Auto Show and it comes after months of deliberation by a panel of 75 international automotive journalists that began back in September at the Paris Motor Show.
It was the Jaguar F-Pace that took home the prestigious award, making it the first SUV to win the prestigious award. The F-Pace beat more than 20 worthy contenders from around the world - and this includes a whole bunch of cars from the VW Group like the Audi Q5 and the Volkswagen Tiguan in the last round of voting. The F-Pace also took home the 2017 World Car of the Year, but it also won the 2017 World Car Design of the Year, beating the Mercedes S-Class Cabriolet, and the new Toyota C-HR.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class, took home the 2017 World Luxury Car award while the Porsche Boxster/Cayman, won the World Performance Car Award. The Toyota Prius Prime, was adjudged the World Green Car of the Year while the and the BMW i3 beat the Suzuki Ignis to win the which World Urban Car award.
Jaguar F-Pace Wins The World Car Of The Year Award For 2017
The Jaguar F-Pace was crowned the World Car of the year and World Car Design of the year for 2017. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class took home the award for the World Luxury Car of the year while the Porsche Boxster/Cayman was the World Performance Car of the year for 2017.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The Jaguar F-Pace is the first SUV to win the World Car of the year award
- The World Luxury Car of the year award went to Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- Porsche Cayman/Boxster won the World Performance Car of the year award
Comments (0)