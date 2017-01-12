Jaguar E-Pace Compact Crossover Spotted Testing

When Jaguar launched its first-ever crossover-SUV F-Pace, it was quite clear that soon more models will join the family. While we have already told you about the Jaguar I-Pace, the all-electric SUV based on the F-Pace, the British carmaker is simultaneously working on a compact crossover as well, which will reportedly be named as the Jaguar E-Pace. Confirming the reports, the premium compact crossover was recently spotted in the arctic during cold-weather testing.

Despite the heavy camouflage, the compact size of the upcoming Jaguar E-Pace is clearly visible in these spy images. The car essentially looks like a baby brother to the F-Pace and will share most of the latter's design and style cues. While there is only so much that we can tell from the spy shots, the E-Pace is likely to mimic the face of its older sibling. The headlamps appear to follow the same design pattern and the bonnet also looks quite similar.

The E-Pace is likely to mimic the styling on the F-Pace

The side profile of the Jaguar E-Pace clearly differentiates the British carmaker's two crossover-SUVs. The E-Pace comes with a shorter wheelbase as well as overhangs and a more composed rear. Obviously, the test mule is featuring several make-shift parts like the ORVMs and the faux C-Pillar to mask the true identity, but the 9-spoke alloy wheels look really nice and I do hope to see them in the production version.

While it is too soon to comment on the powertrain option but knowing Jaguar, the E-Pace is likely to come with the new Ingenium family of engines, both the 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel.

The E-Pace will rival premium compact crossovers

The F-Pace showed us that Jaguar Land Rover is quite keen on competing against its German rivals on multiple fronts. While the F-Pace clearly competes with the likes of the Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLE and the BMW X3, the upcoming E-Pace is likely to compete with the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and the BMW X1.