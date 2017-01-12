Jaguar E-Pace Compact Crossover Spotted Testing

When Jaguar launched its first-ever crossover-SUV F-Pace, it was quite clear that soon more models will join the family. While we have already told you about the Jaguar I-Pace, the all-electric SUV based on the F-Pace, the British carmaker is simultaneously working on a compact crossover as well, which will reportedly be named as the Jaguar E-Pace. Confirming the reports, the premium compact crossover was recently spotted in the arctic during cold-weather testing.
|
View More
Jaguar
Despite the heavy camouflage, the compact size of the upcoming Jaguar E-Pace is clearly visible in these spy images. The car essentially looks like a baby brother to the F-Pace and will share most of the latter's design and style cues. While there is only so much that we can tell from the spy shots, the E-Pace is likely to mimic the face of its older sibling. The headlamps appear to follow the same design pattern and the bonnet also looks quite similar.
The side profile of the Jaguar E-Pace clearly differentiates the British carmaker's two crossover-SUVs. The E-Pace comes with a shorter wheelbase as well as overhangs and a more composed rear. Obviously, the test mule is featuring several make-shift parts like the ORVMs and the faux C-Pillar to mask the true identity, but the 9-spoke alloy wheels look really nice and I do hope to see them in the production version.
While it is too soon to comment on the powertrain option but knowing Jaguar, the E-Pace is likely to come with the new Ingenium family of engines, both the 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel.
The F-Pace showed us that Jaguar Land Rover is quite keen on competing against its German rivals on multiple fronts. While the F-Pace clearly competes with the likes of the Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLE and the BMW X3, the upcoming E-Pace is likely to compete with the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and the BMW X1.
Comments (0)