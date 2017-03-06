Jaguar E-Pace Caught On Camera During Cold Weather Testing: Video

Early this year in January, we shared a set of spy images of the all-new Jaguar E-Pace compact SUV undergoing cold weather testing. Essentially the younger brother to the much popular Jaguar F-Pace, which went on sale in India last year, the new E-Pace, was caught on camera during cold weather testing. Despite the heavy camouflage, the compact size of the upcoming Jaguar E-Pace is quite evidently seen in the video and the images. This also means that E-Pace will be a rival to the likes of the BMW X1, the Audi Q3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC.

Considering the amount of camouflage used the hide the identity of the new Jaguar E-Pace, it is too soon to comment on the design or the exterior features of the car. That said the new E-Pace is much likely to share some of its design and styling cues with the Jaguar XE sedan. That said the silhouette of the SUV hints at the fact that it will mostly resemble its elder sibling - the F-Pace.

Jaguar E-Pace Profile

Up front, the headlamps appear to follow the same design pattern and the bonnet also looks quite similar. The grille and bumper have been efficiently covered and the wheels are also different from the once we saw earlier. Rumour has it that the new E-Pace will share its hardware with the Land Rover Discovery Sport. Compared to the F-Pace, the E-Pace comes with a shorter wheelbase as well as overhangs and a more composed rear.

Under the hood, the Jaguar, the E-Pace is likely to come with the new Ingenium family of engines, both the 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel. In fact, a hybrid setup is expected to be part of the line-up, either from day one or at least later in the model's lifecycle. Jaguar is also expected to offer both front-wheel-drive (FWD) setup and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup.

Jaguar E-Pace Rear

The SUV is expected to break cover later this year around mid-2017 followed a subsequent launch towards the end of the year. If at all Jaguar plans to bring the E-Pace to India, we do not expect to see it anytime before the second half of 2018.

Video Source: Motor1