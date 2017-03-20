Italian Volt Unveils Custom Electric Bike Lacama

Milan-based start-up, Italian Volt has introduced its first electric motorcycle - the Lacama. Italian Volt was set up by three partners, out of which two - Nicola Colombo and Valerio Fumagalli - hold a Guinness Record for the longest distance travelled on an electric motorcycle. In 2013, the duo travelled 12,379 km from Shanghai, China to Milan in 44 days, purely on electric power. The dream to build their own electric motorcycle resulted in Italian Volt, with contribution from Adriano Stellino, a designer with stints in Lamborghini and Bertone.

Italian Volt Lacama prototype

The Lacama is a naked electric roadster, and targeted at the 'luxury' end of the market with its ability to be tailored into individual's tastes and preferences. Prospective customers can get their bikes 'tailor made' to suit individual choices, customising the look and style of certain components of the bike, with custom colour schemes, as well as adding or removing certain body panels.

The Lacama holds a cluster of lithium ion batteries around an in-house designed aluminium frame, for a total capacity of 15 kWh. On a full charge, the bike offers over 190 km of range, and offers an interesting fast charging mode which allows for an 80 per cent charge in just 40 minutes. The batteries feed an electric motor which delivers 94 bhp and produces peak torque of 208 Nm. At 250 kg, the bike is on the heavier side, but still delivers a limited top speed of 180 kmph.

Italian Volt Lacama

Also available are ridings modes, or profiles - changeable via a smartphone app - allowing customizable torque and engine brake settings. The bike offers premium components like Ohlins suspension and Brembo brakes. For now, there's just the prototype in existence, and Italian Volt plans to start accepting orders by September 2017. There's no word on pricing yet, but expect a figure around Rs 25 lakh for the collectible custom motorcycle which the creators describe as a status symbol. Sales eventually are expected to take place through concept stores in Milan, Shanghai and Los Angeles.