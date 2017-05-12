Isuzu Plans To Export Vehicles To 20 Countries From India

Isuzu Motors India intends to export vehicles to nearly 20 countries as part of its plans to establish India as a centre of its global manufacturing operations. The Japanese carmaker, which has invested ₹ 3,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh for a manufacturing facility, has already started exporting vehicles to Nepal. Isuzu's facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh has an installed capacity of 50,000 units per annum which can be scaled up to 1.2 lakh units with very small investment. Though the company currently produces more than 350 units per month at the plant, it intends to gradually ramp up the manufacturing activity.

Hitoshi Kono, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said,"We have already started exports to Nepal. Besides, we are currently reviewing plans to export to around 15-20 countries. Focus would be on right hand drive markets." Kono clarified that the company's plan regarding exports is still being discussed. He added, "We are not in a hurry to expand our presence here. We want to first establish after sales services in the country so that we can offer quality service to customers."

Isuzu also intends to enhance localisation in its product range, and has established a local supplier base of around 100 entities to achieve that goal. Kono explained, "We are working towards having 70 per cent localisation in our product range here. For this we are working with suppliers here. With quality at par with other global locations we are also sourcing components from here to other sites."

In addition to the recently launched Isuzu MU-X SUV, the company currently sells D-Max V-Cross and variants of the D-Max pick-up for the commercial market. As far as dealerships go, Isuzu has a network of 28 dealerships across India.