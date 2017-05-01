Isuzu MU-X SUV Launch Date Announced

After relative success with the likes of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, Isuzu is all set to launch yet another SUV in the Indian car market, the MU-X, on the 11th of May 2017. The new Isuzu MU-X will replace the company's current flagship model in India - the MU-7. Last year, back in early September 2016, Isuzu had imported a new MU-X SUV to India for homologation and testing. The Isuzu MU-X will take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Chevrolet Trailblazer and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq too with its seven-seat layout.

The Isuzu MU-7, which the MU-X will replace, never really found success in the Indian market mainly because mainly because the SUV looked outdated and not as feature-rich as its aforementioned rivals. Moreover, Isuzu was a still a new brand back then and customers had much better and reliable options to choose from. As for the new Isuzu MU-X, the SUV is a lot more modern both visually and in terms of features and equipment. It certainly looks more contemporary and stylish compared to the outgoing MU-7. The SUV is based on the new-generation D-Max pick-up truck, which was developed in collaboration with General Motors and was first introduced in 2013 internationally. It has been very successful in other south-east Asian markets like Thailand and Indonesia and is also sold in other right-hand-drive (RHD) markets like Australia, Malaysia and Philippines.

In terms of exterior design, the Isuzu MU-X gets a large twin-slat chrome grille up front, flanked by sharp headlamps with projector lights and a muscular bonnet. The beefy front bumper houses the wide central air dam, round chrome-tipped fog lamps and an aggressive skid plate. The SUV also features flared wheel arches, 17-inch alloy wheels and roof rails all adding to its brawny profile. It will come with a 7-seater cabin layout equipped with premium upholstery and comfort features like automatic climate control, rear AC vents and cruise control. The MU-X will also get a height adjustable driver seat, ABS with EBD, terrain management system and few others.

Under the hood, the vehicle is likely to get the same 3.0-litre diesel engine that does duty on the existing MU-7, which churns out 161 bhp and develops a peak torque of 360 Nm. Transmission options will also likely remain unchanged, a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed conventional automatic. The MU-X will also most probably get a four wheel drive variant in the line-up, a feature that the MU-7 never received in India in the past.