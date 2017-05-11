Isuzu Motors India has launched the MU-X SUV in India at a starting price of ₹ 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the 4x2 variant and ₹ 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the 4x4 variant. The MU X SUV is built on the same platform as the new-generation D-Max and carries a lot of design and styling elements from the D-Max pickup truck as well. With a good-looking front end, the MU-X SUV gets good presence on the road. The Isuzu MU X gets only one engine option, which is the 3-litre engine that makes 174 bhp of max power and 380 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed sequential shift automatic transmission and is also offered in a 4x4 'Terrain Command' variant with electronic shift-on-the-fly rotary dial. The 4x4 version will get 4x4 high and 4x4 low ratios as well. One can select the 4x4 high ratio up till the speed of 100 kmph. The Isuzu MU X will have a claimed fuel efficiency of 13.8 kmpl.

Specifications Isuzu MU-X Engine 3.0-litre, 4-cylinder Displacement 2,999 cc Max Power 174 bhp at 3,600 rpm Max Torque 380 Nm at 1,800-2,800 rpm Gearbox 5-speed automatic Fuel Efficiency 13.8 kmpl

The exterior gets a host of features such as projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 17-inch diamond cut alloys, chrome finish on the door handles and wing mirrors and roof-rails as well. The interior gets a dual-tone finish in shades of Ivory and Grey with the upholstery done in soft leather. One also gets convenience features such as a 7-inch infotainment system, roof-mounted surround sound system, cruise control, keyless entry, reverse camera, climate control and AC vents for all three rows as well. Yes! The Isuzu MU-X is a 7-seater.

Dimensions Isuzu MU-X Length 4825 mm Width 1860 mm Height 1825 mm Wheelbase 2845 mm Ground Clearance 220 mm

As far as safety features are concerned, the MU-X is made of high tensile steel body construction and comes with dual airbags, anti-lock brakes (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), brake assist, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control and hill-start assist as well.

Isuzu had launched a facelifted model of the MU-X internationally in March 2017. This particular model is the pre-facelift version that was sold internationally before March 2017. We believe that the MU-X facelift model will be coming to India sometime in 2018. The key rivals of the Isuzu MU-X will be the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour along with the Chevrolet Trailblazer. Fun fact! The MU X shares its underpinnings with the Trailblazer.

Currently Isuzu has achieved 70 per cent localisation for all of its models in India. When inaugurated the company's manufacturing facility in Sri City Andhra Pradesh, it started with an annual production capacity of 50,000 units, which has now expanded to 1.2 lakh units.