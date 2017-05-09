Isuzu MU-X Brochure Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The new Isuzu MU-X is all set to be launched in India on the 11th of May 2017. Ahead of its official arrival, we have come across the SUV's brochure images that have leaked online. Judging by the brochure information, the upcoming Isuzu MU-X will be filled to the brim with features and some smart equipment. The new Isuzu MU-X will replace the company's current flagship model in India - the MU-7 and upon its launch, will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Chevrolet Trailblazer and the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq as well. As for the price tag, we expect it to be above the ₹ 25 lakh mark.

Isuzu MU-X ₹ 20 - 25 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The brochure also reveals that the Isuzu MU-X will be offered only with one diesel engine - a 3-litre, four-cylinder with a VGS turbo. The diesel motor churns out a 174 bhp and develops a peak torque of 380 Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed sequential shift automatic gearbox which will be standard, so yes there is no manual transmission on offer. The SUV also features a 4x4 drive setup with terrain command control and 'shift on the fly' 4x4 select dial.

Isuzu MU-X will be powered by a 3-litre diesel engine

The Isuzu MU-X is built on the new-generation D-Max pick-up truck and is more modern both visually and in terms of features and equipment compared its predecessor. Up front, the SUV comes with a pair of sharp headlamps with projector lamps. It also gets LED daytime running lights, recessed foglamps with chrome accents, a twin-slat chrome grille and a muscular bonnet with bold lines. The MU-X gets sporty 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, chrome door handles, chromed covered ORVMs, aluminium side steps, and silver roof rails. The rear sees LED taillamps along with a curved glass windshield.

Isuzu MU-X Features

The 7-seater's cabin features a twin-cockpit design which will feature a dual tone ivory-grey colour. The seats come upholstered in soft leather and feature soft pads for the door-side armrests and centre armrest. The centre console gets piano black finish with chrome accents for the levers and dials. The steering is also wrapped in leather. Other comfort features include climate control, aircon vents for all three rows, integrated 7-inch infotainment system, cruise control, centre locking with keyless entry feature and more.

Isuzu MU-X Safety Features

Coming to the safety features, the India-spec Isuzu MU-X will include dual front airbags, ISOFIX mounts for the child seat, Anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), brake assist, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), hill start assist (HSA).

Image Source: TeamBHP