Is This The Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLA Crossover?

Just days after the unveiling of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, new images of a prototype model have surfaced online which is claimed to the next generation GLA crossover. However unlikely that may be, we are not all that surprised considering how aggressive Mercedes-Benz has been in bringing in newer and better models since the past couple of years. The aforementioned test mule was undergoing cold weather testing and was seen in heavy camouflage, which tells us that this is still am an early prototype and there is still a long time before the production version is ready to be shown to the world.

Mercedes-Benz GLA 38.31 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

New-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLA Front

While it's hard to tell from these images, the new- gen Mercedes-Benz GLA will be a bit bigger in dimensions. The car surely appears to be a little longer than the outgoing model, but the test vehicle also seemed to have slightly wider tracks. That said we can only be sure when more concrete details come out.

New-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLA Side Profile

Now, it's too soon comment on the car's styling and features, but we do hope that the second generation Mercedes-Benz GLA will be a bit more different than the A-Class hatchback. Both the models will continue to share the same Modular Front-Wheel-Drive Architecture (MFA). That said the second generation GLA is expected to lose some weight thanks to a more extensive use of lightweight materials. That is despite its longer and wider body.

New-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLA Rear

Engine options are likely to remain more or less similar to the current model, but the range-topping GLA 45 will get the 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol motor that makes 400bhp. Mercedes is likely working on a plug-in hybrid version, but that is likely to be introduced at a much later stage. The car is expected to break cover in 2018 and will be introduced as a 2019 model.