Inside Line F1 Podcast: Post-Bahrain Grand Prix Episode

Lewis Hamilton has used 'driving slow' as a tactic in the past. Yes, it was at the 2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where he won the race, but lost the Drivers' Championship to Nico Rosberg. However, at the epic 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix, Hamilton was penalised for driving slow ahead of Daniel Ricciardo. The karma of the Motorsport world coming to bite Hamilton back?

Mercedes were outclassed by Ferrari in every department, tyre strategy being the most evident one. In fact, Mercedes had lost out to Red Bull Racing too. The reigning World Champion need to sharpen themselves to fight external competition after years of intra-team battles. As for Ferrari, someone needs to remind them that they've a second car too!

After the first three races, it is appearing that positions 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 10th are already blocked for a few drivers. This means there's fewer positions to fight for in the top 10. But for Mclaren-Honda, after being bored of DNFs, they decided to lodge a DNS!

Finally, we welcome Turkey and their Turn 8 back to Formula 1, let's hope they get onto the calendar soon enough. We would also like to welcome back Jenson Button for his one-off appearance for Mclaren at the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix. He's either bold or dumb to race in Monaco without any testing whatsoever. And of course, our best wishes and prayers to Billy Monger and his family. Tune in!

