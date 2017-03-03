Inside Line F1 Podcast: From T-Bone To T-Wing

The 't-wing' has been the talk of the paddock and the pre-season test in Barcelona. While most teams have one, Mercedes have gone and got themselves two! Will the t-wing be outlawed, like the t-bone? And then what about the shark-fin cover which seems more like an ugly whiteboard this season? The 2017 cars look sexy, no doubt, but get rid of these aero add-ons, please?

In this week's episode of the Inside Line F1 Podcast, Mithila and Kunal refrain from cracking too many Mclaren-Honda jokes and then settle for a self-imposed of at least a joke each. If Lewis Hamilton says that overtaking might be difficult in these new cars, there's a serious cause of worry, especially because there's only one Max 'Overtake' Verstappen on the grid.

They also discuss the trigger for Williams-JCB partnership, Liberty Media's liberty to Formula 1 teams for generating social media content, Fernando Alonso's Red Bull Racing inspired helmet design and how RAI won Hamilton's helmet design competition. Tune in!

Remember to subscribe to the Inside Line F1 Podcast on iTunes and audioBoom for your weekly dose of Formula 1 humour.

(Season 2017, Episode 08)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.