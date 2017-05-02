5 Best Mileage Bikes In India

Commuter motorcycles are unlikely to go out of fashion in India. They are one of the most used forms of transport in rural areas. And more often than not, an average motorcycle buyer in India will always have fuel efficiency as a prime consideration when he's out to buy a motorcycle. While the number of enthusiast-centric motorcycles has seen tremendous growth over the last few years, in terms of new models offered and the sales as well, the focus of the top two-wheeler manufacturers such as Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj, TVS etc has always been on commuter motorcycles.

Naturally, the highest-selling bikes in the Indian two-wheeler market are all commuter bikes, offering low maintenance and very good fuel efficiency. Here's a look at the list of bikes with the highest fuel efficiency figures in India. Since India does not have a fuel efficiency testing programme on the lines of World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC) which offer real world fuel efficiency figures, we will go with the fuel efficiency figures claimed by the manufacturer, in accordance with Automotive Research Association of India's (ARAI) testing policies. So here goes.

1. Bajaj CT100





On paper, the most fuel efficient bike in India is the (Bajaj CT100)On paper, the most fuel efficient bike in India is the Bajaj CT100 with a claimed fuel efficiency of 99.1 kmpl. Bajaj had launched the CT 100 in 2015 with slight updates. The CT100 is quite popular in rural areas of the country as well and is offered in two variants. The CT100 also gets a CT100B variant which is essentially the same bike, without the fairing upfront and a round headlamp. The CT100B is cheaper by ₹ 4,000 than the regular CT100. Power comes from a 99 cc motor that makes around 8 bhp and 8 Nm. The prices for the CT100 start at ₹ 35,389 Ex-showroom, Delhi. Specifications Bajaj CT100/CT100B Engine Type Single-cylinder, air cooled Displacement 99.27 cc Max Power 8.08 bhp at 7,500 rpm Max Torque 8.05 Nm at 4,500 rpm Gearbox 4-speed manual Kerb weight 108 kg Claimed Efficiency 99.1 kmpl Starting Price (Ex-Delhi) ₹ 35,389 2. Bajaj Platina 100ES

(Bajaj Platina 100ES)

The Bajaj Platina 100ES could be called as a slightly more premium version of the CT100. The engine output is almost similar as well with the Platina making 8.6 Nm of torque as compared to 8.05 Nm on the CT100 with a company-claimed fuel efficiency of 96.9 kmpl. The styling of course is completely different. What the Platina gets is Bajaj's DTS-i twin spark ignition tech, which is said to offer better fuel-air combustion, in turn leading to better performance and efficiency. The Platina nameplate is over 10 years old in India and has always done a good job for Bajaj as far as sales figures are concerned. The prices for the Platina 100ES start at ₹ 45,985 ex-showroom, Delhi.

Specifications Bajaj Platina 100ES Engine Type Single-cylinder, air cooled Displacement 102 cc Max Power 8.08 bhp at 7,500 rpm Max Torque 8.6 Nm at 5,000 rpm Gearbox 4-speed manual Kerb weight 108 kg Claimed Efficiency 96.9 kmpl Starting Price (Ex-Delhi) ₹ 45,985

3. TVS Sport

(TVS Sport)



TVS launched a refreshed version of the Sport commuter motorcycle last year. Some of the updates include a new instrument cluster, a chrome guard for the silencer, aluminium grab handles and of course, an increase in fuel efficiency as well. The TVS Sport boasts of a fuel efficiency of 95 kmpl. It is powered by a 99.77 cc motor that makes 7.7 bhp and 7.8 Nm. With a starting price of ₹ 37,780, it is also one of the most affordable options in the list after the CT100.

Specifications TVS Sport Engine Type Single-cylinder, air cooled Displacement 99.77 cc Max Power 7.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm Max Torque 7.8 Nm at 5,500 rpm Gearbox 4-speed manual Kerb weight 108.5 kg Claimed Efficiency 95 kmpl Starting Price (Ex-Delhi) ₹ 37,780

4. Hero Splendor Pro