Indian Roadmaster Classic Unveiled In USA

Indian Motorcycles has launched the 2017 Roadmaster Classic in USA at a starting price of $ 26,999 ( ₹ 18.08 lakh). It is the latest addition to Indian's touring range and gets a few feature update along with retro-styled colour schemes.

Indian Roadmaster 38.87 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The standard features on the Roadmaster Classic are ABS, desert tan leather seats and saddlebags, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system, heated seats and grips and adjustable floorboards along with LED lights and a keyless ignition. The Roadmaster Classic also gets Indian's 'Rider Command' infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, radio, USB, Bluetooth and of course, it shows all the relevant riding data and can also be used for navigation. The leather saddlebags and top box can be detached when not needed and have a total capacity of 122 litres as against 142 litres on the Roadmaster. The new colour schemes for the Roadmaster Classic include Thunder black, willow green over ivory cream and Red over ivory cream.

(Indian Roadmaster Classic)

Like before, the Roadmaster Classic gets a 1,811cc 'Thunder-Stroke' V-twin engine which is air-cooled and puts out 161.6Nm of peak torque at 3,000rpm. Indian Motorcycles do not reveal the power outputs of its motorcycles. The dry weight of the Roadmaster Classic is a hefty 392 kgs. The Roadmaster range is built on the Indian Chieftain platform. It isn't clear yet, whether Indian Motorcycles will get the Roadmaster Classic to India or not. But they do have the regular Roadmaster in India and it did prove to be a rather likeable motorcycle. Click here if you wish to read the review of the Indian Roadmaster.