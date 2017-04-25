India Yamaha Posts 21 Per Cent Growth In FY 2017

India Yamaha has posted impressive growth numbers for the financial year 2016-17, growing by over 21 per cent in domestic sales, according to data published by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Buoyed by scooter sales, led by the Yamaha Fascino, Yamaha posted 27 per cent year-on-year growth in the month of March 2017. In all, Yamaha sold 2,13,312 Fascino scooters during FY2016-17, followed by the Yamaha Ray models (Ray Z and Ray ZR variants) which sold 1,82,028 units in FY 2016-17. India Yamaha is targeting sales of 10 lakh units in calendar year 2017.



In all, Yamaha sold 7,89,105 two-wheeler units during the period from April 2016 to March 2017. Scooters accounted for 56 per cent of those numbers, or over 4.4 lakh units, while Yamaha motorcycles accounted for just over 3.4 lakh unit sales. At the close of the financial year, in March 2017, Yamaha sold 76,144 units, compared to 60,032 units in March 2016, registering growth of 27 per cent in March alone. Yamaha has recently upgraded its entire range of two-wheelers to meet the new Bharat Stage IV (BS IV) emission regulations.

Commenting on the company's sustained growth, Roy Kurian, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt Ltd, said, "March 2017 was challenging as the automobile sector in India had to offload BS III inventory which was re-affirmed by the Supreme Court's decision towards the closing. Yamaha however, has managed it well and logged in a decent growth for this month. Yamaha's products were liked by customers in both style and comfort which is articulated through its technology and innovation. The company is en route to achieve 1 million in 2017 as well, through exciting products and by expanding its trade networks."

Position Company Sales (April 2016-March 2017) Market Share Percentage 1 Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (Pvt) Ltd 31,89,102 56.9 2 TVS Motor Company Ltd 8,26,291 14.74 3 Hero MotoCorp 7,89,974 14.1 4 India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd 4,40,423 7.86 5 Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd 2,80,783 5.01

Backed by sales of the Yamaha Fascino and Yamaha Ray models, India Yamaha has been able to grow its market share in the scooter segment from 6.3 per cent in FY 2015-16 to 7.8 per cent in FY 2016-17. Yamaha now occupies fourth place in the scooter segment sales, just below Hero MotoCorp which has slipped to third position in FY 2016-17 with sales of around 7.89 lakh scooters. TVS Motor Company occupies second place, selling over 8.26 lakh two wheelers in FY2017, while Suzuki Motorcycle India is in fifth place with sales of over 2.8 lakh scooters. Market leader Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is still far ahead of the competition, closing the financial year with sales of over 31.89 lakh scooters.