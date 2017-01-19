India-Made Suzuki Gixxer Exported To Japan

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has announced the export of its most successful motorcycle in India, the made in India Suzuki Gixxer to Japan. This is SMIPL's first India-built motorcycle that will be sold in Suzuki Motor Corporation's home market. According to a release from Suzuki Motorcycle India, the first consignment of made in India Gixxer motorcycles has already left India for Japan.

"It is a very proud moment for all of us as we send off our Indian flagship motorcycle Gixxer to Japan. We are already exporting Gixxer to other countries like Latin America and some surrounding countries. The export of made in India vehicles to Japan denotes the high quality benchmarks established by SMIPL and its expanding global role," said Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL.

This is a milestone for Suzuki India to have exported the India-made Gixxer to Japan. Japanese customers are known to be discerning about high quality products and it will be interesting to see how the Suzuki Gixxer fares in Japan.

Suzuki Gixxer SF Fuel Injection Features

"Exporting the Gixxer to Japan would also mean showcasing the advanced technology and superior quality standards within the competitive price range that have been developed by SMIPL in India. We are confident that the Gixxer will be well accepted by Japanese consumer as well," added Uchida.

The Suzuki Gixxer is powered by a 155cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine with a five-speed gearbox and makes 14.5 bhp power and 14 Nm of torque. The Suzuki Gixxer variant being exported to Japan will have fuel injection and rear disc brake and will be available in both monotone and dual tone colours. The Gixxer is one of the best bikes in the 150-160 cc segment, offering great performance and handling as well as decent fuel economy. Since the carburetted version of the Suzuki Gixxer was launched in 2014, the bike has had several upgrades and variants, including the full-faired Gixxer SF and more recently the fuel-injected variant.