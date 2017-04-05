India-bound Benelli TRK 502 Launched In Malaysia; Priced at Rs 4.5 Lakh

The Benelli TRK 502, Benelli's middleweight adventure tourer, has been launched in Malaysia at a price of RM 30,621 (around Rs 4.5 lakh). The TRK 502 has been launched along with the Benelli 302R, the full-faired 300 cc sportbike in Malaysia. In India, Benelli will first launch the 302 R in May, but the TRK 502 will be launched later in 2017. The TRK 502 was unveiled at the 2016 Auto Expo and before that, was globally unveiled at the 2015 EICMA motorcycle show.

The Benelli TRK 502 will be powered by an all-new, 500 cc, liquid-cooled, eight-valve, parallel-twin engine with claimed power output of 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 45 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. The bike gets a 20-litre fuel tank, so range shouldn't be too much of a worry. Suspension consists of an upside down fork at the front with 150 mm of travel, while the rear gets a pre-load adjustable monoshock with 45 mm travel. And to further cement its "adventure" credentials, the TRK 502 has 230 mm of ground clearance.

Braking is taken care of by twin 320 mm discs at the front wheel and a single 260 mm disc at the rear. Switchable ABS is standard and the bike has a dry weight of 210 kg. The Benelli TRK 502 has been launched in three variants in Malaysia, the base model costing RM 60,321 (Rs 4.49 lakh), the 502 SP with hard case panniers at RM 31,681 (Rs 4.64 lakh) and the 502 SP2 with hard cases and top box at RM 32,423 (around Rs 4.75 lakh). In India, the TRK 502 will be launched around October or November 2017 at an expected ex-showroom price of around Rs 6 lakh.