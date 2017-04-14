2017 Hyundai Xcent Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage Ahead Of Launch

The soon-to-be-launched Hyundai Xcent facelift has been spotted without any camouflages ahead of its official launch on the 20th of April 2017. The updated Xcent appears to be in some dealership stockyard, which is not really a surprise considering the launch is so near. The car looks bolder and stylish and will be a lot more up markets in terms of features and styling. Mechanically, similar to the Hyundai Grand i10 facelift that was launched a few months back, the Xcent facelift will also come with a new 1.2 litre diesel engine.

As you can see in the pictures, when we talk about design and styling a lot has changed in the 2017 Hyundai Xcent. The front of the car that has been completely redesigned and it now comes with a new shorter bonnet, restyled sweptback headlamps and the biggest change is the new hexagonal grille that now comes with a chrome surround and chrome accented 6-slats. The car also gets a new front bumper with a new wide black design element that connects the new horizontal foglamps.

Hyundai Xcent Facelift gets a new face with host of changes

The profile of the car is not seen in these images but based on the previous spy shots that we shared a couple of months back the car is likely to see some minor changes along with new outside rearview mirrors and new alloy wheels. As for the rear section of the car, we do have a clear picture and like the face of the car, the rear too sees some integral changes. For instance, the Xcent facelift gets an all-new pair of taillamps connected by a chrome slat and a revised boot lid. The rear bumper is also new and like its front counterpart, here too we get a glossy black design element.

Hyundai Xcent Facelift's rear comes with new taillamps and rear bumper

The new Xcent will also get an engine upgrade on the diesel side with the new 1.2 litre U2 CRDi - a step up from the previous 1.1 litre. This is similar again to the change seen on the Grand i10 too. The new engine sees a marginal enhancement in power to 74 bhp, but a substantial increase in peak torque to 190 Nm. Petrol duties will stay with the 82 bhp 1.2-litre Kappa engine. A 4-speed automatic on that is also likely to stay on offer as an option for buyers who want an automatic version.

Image Source: TeamBHP