Hyundai Xcent Facelift Launch Date Revealed

As we reported to you in February, Hyundai will launch the facelifted and updated version of its Xcent subcompact sedan in India soon. And now there is a date to it as well - April 20 2017. So as we told you then, expect the new 2017 Hyundai Xcent to have a fair number of new features loaded in. And remember it was on carandbike that you also found out that initially the facelifted new Xcent will only be targeted at individual buyers, and not the taxi or fleet market. The Xcent has after all become rather popular in that segment off late hasn't it? The Hyundai Xcent is a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire rival - and that car will also arrive soon in its new generation. Hyundai India will offer a reworked Xcent that it is calling a 'Modern Premium Car'. The whole idea is to offer a plusher offering as our February report stated.

The new Xcent will also get an engine upgrade on the diesel side with the new 1.2 litre U2 CRDi - a step up from the previous 1.1 litre. This is similar again to the change seen on the Grand i10 too. The new engine sees a marginal enhancement in power to 74 bhp, but a substantial increase in peak torque to 190 Nm. Petrol duties will stay with the 82 bhp 1.2-litre Kappa engine. A 4-speed automatic on that is also likely to stay on offer as an option for buyers who want auto.

A lot of the equipment will be similar to what we saw on the facelifted Grand i10 that came out just a few days ago too. But unlike the hatch, the Xcent 2017 model will have a much more upmarket and plush interior. So expect a nicer, better finished cabin - with a completely reworked central console. The car will carry a touchscreen infotainment system that will also offer Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link. Bluetooth and reverse camera will also be on offer - though all this will likely be only in the top grade of the Xcent car range.

The exterior will be reworked as well, to offer a better stylish and more contemporary package. Critics and buyers alike had slammed the last car for having an unattractive rear, and so the new Hyundai Xcent facelift will really be a well carried out makeover. That there will be a larger wrap-around taillight was also confirmed by the pictures that came in of the car being tested on Indian roads, a few weeks ago.

Prices are unlikely to change much since Hyundai will want to stay aggressive - as it has done with the Xcent in the past too. This is especially relevant now with the arrival of the Tata Tigor that is also very attractively priced. We will bring you the exact prices and variant-wise data once Hyundai launches the car in a few days time.