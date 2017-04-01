Hyundai Launches The World's First Car Delivery Service By Drone

Hyundai Motor UK today launched the world's first car delivery service by drone - Click to Fly. The service builds on the success of the online purchasing website, Click to Buy, and gives customers the option to have their brand new Hyundai delivered within two hours by the company's in-house developed drones provided the car is in stock. Upon opting for the Click to Fly express delivery service, the selected new car will be driven into a large delivery box at the company's Import Centre in Tilbury, Essex and then four Hy-drones will be securely attached to the box. The drones are able to carry loads of just over 2,000 kg and can travel at a maximum speed of up to 190 knots. Their list of safety features includes Martian Global Positioning System (MGPS) that enables tracking capability and precise delivery.

Tony Whitehorn, Hyundai Motor UK's President and CEO, said, "We are extremely proud to announce the launch of Click to Fly, a ground-breaking world first for the automotive industry. Following the success of our new website, Click to Buy, we've spent time listening to our customers. When I read Amelia Darhart's feedback I thought to myself that we really should consider this. Then in the short space of just three months, Click to Fly was born. It's a delivery service that makes the process of buying a new car faster and more convenient than ever before, doing away with the existing new car delivery methods - and offering customers the ability to experience a super speedy service. Innovation is at the core of everything we do at Hyundai and this is just the start of us offering exactly what our customers want, quickly and at an affordable price. Over the coming months we'll be looking to add even more functionality to Click to Buy - watch this space!"

Hyundai says the idea for the service came from Amelia Darhart, who after purchasing through Click to Buy was contacted by Hyundai to see if she had any suggestions for how the service could be further improved. Amelia advised that the most important elements to her when purchasing goods online are the price and the delivery timeframe. Working with her, Hyundai developed the delivery drones using its pioneering fuel cell technology - each drone is powered by hydrogen and therefore emits nothing but water vapour. Named by Amelia as 'Hy-drones', four are required for each delivery.