Hyundai Kona Subcompact SUV Teased

Hyundai Kona, the South Korean carmaker's upcoming subcompact SUV, is bracing for its official premiere in the summer. With the car's official debut still a few months away, Hyundai Motor Company is now starting to reveal new information about its upcoming SUV. The company says Kona will feature a "progressive character combined with Hyundai's new design identity". The new Hyundai SUV will be launched in Europe first, followed by Australia and other markets across the world. Kona will be positioned below the Tucson in Europe, where it will face competition from names such as the Toyota C-HR, Honda HR-V, and the Mazda MX-3.

Hyundai, in a release, said: "The All-New KONA's front is expressive and powerful, adopting Hyundai Motor's new family identity, the Cascading Grille. The new twin headlamps enhance the visual impact, with the LED Daytime Running Lights positioned on top of the LED headlights. The separated lights at the front deliver a confident, progressive appearance with sleek and sharp shapes. The bold front and rear are emphasised by the car's wide stance and its voluminous, aggressive body styling. The All-New KONA offers customers a true SUV experience. Its elevated seating position ensures better visibility for drivers and increases driving comfort, while the optional four-wheel drive enhances the ride and handling characteristics."

The Hyundai Kona, named after the Kona district on the Big Island of Hawaii, was first introduced as the Intrado concept at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show. Now nearing its world premiere, it is unclear whether Hyundai's fourth and smallest SUV will make its way to India especially considering how well the Creta, one of Hyundai's top three bestselling cars in India, is performing here. However, we'll be sure to keep you posted about any and all new developments in the matter.