Hyundai Kona Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Debut

There is a growing trend of sub-4 metre SUVs across several global markets and Hyundai is all set to join the bandwagon with the launch of the all-new Kona. While Hyundai's plan to launch a subcompact SUV/crossover has been a known fact for over a year, it was only recently that details about the upcoming Hyundai Kona have started to surface. The car was recently spotted testing in Portugal with minimal camouflage ahead of its official unveiling, which is slated to take place later this year. In fact, we shared some spy images of the car already and the response has been a mixed bag.

Interestingly, there were two recent instances when the upcoming Hyundai Kona was spotted testing. While one of the test mules came with some minor camouflage masking some exterior design details, the other one came without any disguise.

Camouflaged Hyundai Kona's rear

Visually both the test mules were seen in dual-tone body colour option with a black floating roof design. The Hyundai Kona is based on the company's popular hatchback i20, so you will see some family resemblance. Up front, the car features the company's new, signature Cascading grille with chrome borders. The slim LED headlamp cluster add a bit of futuristic touch to the car, while the sculpted bonnet and the muscular bumper with plastic cladding give it an aggressive stance. The Kona also comes with a very unique-looking foglamp cluster that is placed a bit higher than usual and the plastic housing is integrated into the accentuated wheel arches.

Hyundai Kona gets the company's new cascading grille and diamond cut alloys

The Kona also gets sporty diamond cut alloy wheels, black ORVMs with integrated turn signal lights and black roof rails. At the rear, the car features extended plastic cladding with reflectors, faux diffuser and wraparound tail lights. There is a small roof-mounted spoiler and a rear windshield wiper as well.

Under the hood, the upcoming Hyundai Kona will come with a host of engine options including a 1-litre and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.6-litre diesel. The engine line-up is also seen on the recently unveil Hyundai i30 hatchback sold in Europe. The car is expected to make a public appearance at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show, in September 2017.