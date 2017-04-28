Hyundai Inaugurates Global Quality And Training Centre In Delhi NCR

All automotive manufacturers in India have finally begun to take Quality and Training very seriously and so has Hyundai, who has setup its new global quality and training centre in Faridabad, Haryana. This facility is the first of its kind in India and the fifth in the world. The idea is to manufacture vehicles with 'Zero Defect'. Hyundai already has 6 existing training centres across the country and will be adding two more in Ahmedabad and Guwahati. Also, the company has tied-up with 38 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in India, with at least one tie-up in each state. By the end of 2017, the company plans to have a tie-up with 48 ITIs in India.

Speaking at the inauguration of INQC facility, Y K Koo, MD and CEO, HMIL said, "We are glad to inaugurate the Global Quality & Training Centre in India. Hyundai is a customer centric company and focuses on customer delight through quality products and services. With the opening of India Quality Centre (INQC), Hyundai Motor further aims to reinforce its commitment to unmatched quality with focus on 'Zero Defect' vehicles. In our constant endeavour to become the Lifetime partner for our customers, we will continue to focus on delivering top level of vehicle safety and bring innovative mobility solutions based on human-centric, eco-friendly technologies and services."

At the inauguration ceremony, the top company officials also announced that they will be launching eight new products in India by 2021 and these models will also include new technologies (for Hyundai) such as automated manual transmission (AMT), mild-hybrid systems and turbocharged petrol engines. With respect to volume of sales, the company grew by eight per cent, selling 6, 63,000 vehicles in 2016 and have set a target of selling 6, 72,000 vehicles for 2017.

At present, Hyundai has 478 dealerships in India, with 1253 service centres. In a year, the company services 53 lakh vehicles and for that, it has a target of training 15,000 personnel in 2017 in order to make these service centres fully capable and ready for the workload.