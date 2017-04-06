Hyundai i20 Facelift Launched in India With Two-Tone Option

Hyundai has refreshed the popular i20 premium entry-level hatchback for 2017. The Hyundai i20 Elite now gets some exterior and interior upgrades along with even more added features that make it an even more compelling package. The updated i20 on the exterior front now gets a two-tone paint job option i.e. red or white with a gloss black roof option. Although the two-tone trend was popularised by the Vitara Brezza and then is available in the Ignis too, many i20 owners in the past have chosen to paint or wrap their cars in the same way that Hyundai is now offering straight out of the factory. Hyundai has also added yet another shade of blue for the 2017 model year. Blue incidentally has been an extremely popular colour for the premium entry level hatchback.

2017 Hyundai i20 Prices:

2017 Hyundai i20 Variants 1.2 Petrol 1.4 Diesel 1.2 Petrol Automatic Era ₹ 5,36,624 ₹ 6,66,729 - Magna Executive ₹ 5,99,990 ₹ 7,22,198 ₹ 9,09,064 Sportz ₹ 6,47,209 ₹ 7,69,197 - Asta ₹ 7,00,623 ₹ 8,26,464 - Asta (O) ₹ 7,83,065 ₹ 9,07,235 - Asta Dual Tone ₹ 7,25,624 ₹ 8,51,465 -

The 2017 updated Hyundai i20 also gets updates on the interior. The facelifted car gets a slightly more colourful interior with orange accents akin to the one available on the i20 Active, which was received very well by customers. The dashboard too gets orange accent pieces on the AC vents that helps add some colour to the cabin. The Hyundai i20 set the benchmark in terms of how much gadgetry and features a hatchback in this category needs to get straight out of the factory and through the years, the touchscreen infotainment system has been upgraded and improved with the likes of inbuilt navigation. Now though, Hyundai has upgraded the 7 inch touchscreen even further with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Mirror link setup.

2017 Facelifted Hyundai i20 Elite

2017 Hyundai i20 Engine Specifications:

2017 Hyundai i20 Specifications 1.2 Kappa Petrol 1.4 CRDi Diesel 1.4 Dual VTVT Petrol Displacement 1197 cc 1396 cc 1368 cc Max Power 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm 89 bhp @ 4000 rpm 99 bhp @ 6000 rpm Max Torque 115 Nm @ 4000 rpm 220 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm 132 Nm @ 4000 rpm Transmission 5-Speed MT 5-Speed MT 4-Speed AT

Other much loved features such as the 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights and keyless entry with a start-stop button has been retained in the 2017 i20. The engines too remain unchanged. The i20 gets a 1.2 litre petrol motor that makes 82 bhp and 115 Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The automatic is a 1.4 litre petrol motor that makes 99 bhp and 132 Nm of torque. Hyundai uses a traditional torque convertor 4-speed gearbox in the i20 and not a CVT (like Honda uses on the Jazz and Maruti Suzuki on the Baleno), AMT (like Maruti Suzuki uses on the Ignis) or DSG (like Volkswagen use on the Polo).

The diesel engine is a 1.4 litre, 4-cylinder, CRDi turbo diesel engine that makes 89 bhp and 220 Nm of torque. The diesel engine only gets a 6-speed manual gearbox and no automatic. Fuel economy or mileage for the i20 diesel is 22.54 kmpl.