Hyundai Grand i10 VS Maruti Suzuki Swift VS Tata Tiago: Spec Comparison

Hyundai India recently launched the 2017 Grand i10 at a price of ₹ 4.58 lakh. It was a much needed shot in the arm for the Grand i10 which started selling in India since 2013. Although the 2017 Grand i10 is not substantially different from the current model but does get new bumpers at the front and rear, along with LED DRLs up front and a new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Here is our exclusive review of the facelifted Hyundai Grand i10.

Coming to the immediate competition, the Grand i10 squares up against the well-doing Tata Tiago and the long standing war-horse, the Maruti Suzuki Swift. It would be interesting to see how the Grand i10 facelift goes up against these two. So let's get going with an on-paper comparison between the three. We are considering the top end variants of all the three cars for subjectivity.

Features

We all want maximum bang for our money as far as far buying a car is concerned. So a long list of features is a must. The top end variants of the Grand i10 get a lot of cool features such as a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, the top end models get a fully automatic temperature control, AC vents at the rear, reverse parking camera. These features are exclusive only to the Grand i10 at the moment.

(Hyundai Grand i10 Cabin)

In comparison, the Tata Tiago gets a Harman infotainment system. One can also use the Juke app and connect his/her smartphone to the car's connectivity system. The Swift is the oldest car here and it gets a regular 2-din audio system.

(Tata Tiago Cabin)

All the cars get steering mounted controls and Bluetooth, AUX-in and USB connectivity along with a cooled glove-box. The Tiago is the only car is this trio which gets driving modes. A multi-function instrument console is also standard on all the three cars here.

Safety



(The 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 gets new bumpers along with a new grille and LED DRLs up front)



The base variant of the Tata Tiago does not get airbags, On all other variants it is optional except for the top of the line variant, where it is standard. Same goes for the Swift as well. The Grand i10 gets driver side airbag as standard on all variants. it gets dual airbags only Sportz, Sportz (O) and the Asta variants. The Grand i10 and the Tiago get ABS only on the top of line variant, while it is optional on LXi/LDi and the VXi/VDi variants. ABS is standard on the top of the line ZXi/ZDi variant of the Swift.

Design and Dimensions

In terms of space, all the three cars are more or less evenly matched. The Gand i10 has the biggest boot of them all while the Swift has the least.

(Maruti will launch the new-generation Swift sometime later this year)

As far as looks are concerned, we believe that the Tiago is the best looking car of them all even though the Grand i10 got a recent facelift. The Swift is starting to look really old and therefore, it is the least appealing car in this trio of hatchbacks. The new-gen Swift will make its way to India sometime this year.

Dimensions Hyundai Grand i10 Maruti Suzuki Swift Tata Tiago Length 3,765mm 3,850mm 3,746mm Width 1,660mm 1,695mm 1,647mm Height 1,520mm 1,530mm 1,535mm Wheelbase 2,245mm 2,430mm 2,400mm Ground clearance 165mm 170mm 170mm Boot capacity 256 litres 205 litres 242 litres Tank capacity 43 litres 42 litres 35 litres

Engine and performance

The petrol engines of all the three cars 1.2-litre units which are almost similar in power and torque figures. The Grand i10 and the Swift get 4-cylinder engines while the Tiago gets a 3-cylinder engine. As far as petrol variants are concerned, the Tiago returns the maximum fuel efficiency.

(The Tiago has proved to be a successful model for Tata Motors)

Engine specs: Petrol Hyundai Grand i10 Maruti Suzuki Swift Tata Tiago Displacement 1,197cc 1,197cc 1,199cc Max Power 82 bhp at 6,000rpm 83 bhp at 6,000rpm 84 bhp at 6,000rpm Max Torque 114 Nm at 4,000rpm 115Nm at 4,000rpm 115 Nm at 3,500rpm Transmission 5-speed MT/4-speed AT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT Fuel Efficiency 19.77 kmpl/17.49 kmpl 18.6 kmpl 23.84 kmpl

Engine specs: Diesel Hyundai Grand i10 Maruti Suzuki Swift Tata Tiago Displacement 1,186cc 1,248cc 1,047cc Max Power 74 bhp at 4,000rpm 74 bhp at 4,000rpm 69 bhp at 4,000rpm Max Torque 190 Nm at 1,750-2,250rpm 190 Nm at 2,000rpm 140 Nm at 1,800-3,000rpm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT Fuel Efficiency 24.95 kmpl 23.41 kmpl 27.28 kmpl

Pricing

The Grand i10 gets a 4-cylinder 1.2-litre diesel engine, while the Swifts gets the old, tried and tested Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre Multijet engine. The Tiago again proves to be a surprise by being a 3-cylinder 1.05-litre engine. Even for the diesel variants, the Tiago claims to have the maximum efficiency at 27.28 kmpl.

The petrol prices are the lowest for the Tiago in this specification comparison. Its prices ranges from ₹ 3.24 lakh for the base variant and goes up almost till ₹ 5 lakh for the top-of-the-line variant. The prices for the Grand i10 range from ₹ 4.58 lakh and go up to ₹ 6.40 lakh. Lastly, the prices for the petrol variant of the Swift begin at ₹ 4.81 lakh and goes up to ₹ 6.40 lakh.

*Prices: Petrol Hyundai Grand i10 Maruti Suzuki Swift Tata Tiago Range ₹ 4.58 lakh-₹ 6.40 lakh ₹ 4.81 lakh-₹ 6.40 lakh ₹ 3.24 lakh-₹ 4.99 lakh

*Prices: Diesel Hyundai Grand i10 Maruti Suzuki Swift Tata Tiago Range ₹ 5.68 lakh-₹ 7.33 lakh ₹ 6.0 lakh-₹ 7.47 lakh ₹ 3.99 lakh-₹ 5.78 lakh

The table given below gives you an indication for the price range of the diesel variants of the Grand i10, the Swift and the Tiago. Here too, the most affordable of the lot is the Tiago. The Swift is the most expensive of the lot. All prices are Ex-showroom, Delhi*.