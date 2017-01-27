Hyundai Grand i10 Will Get 1.2 Litre Diesel Engine, To Be Launched Soon

The Hyundai Grand i10 was unveiled at the 2016 Paris Auto Show and we were there to give you all the hot details on what’s new and what’s coming our way to India. The new car is due to be launched in February and as details start trickling in about what changes the car will get, one of the biggest pieces of news is the all new engine. The diesel motor in the Grand i10 was a little underpowered as compared to the likes of the 1.3 litre DDiS that the Maruti Suzuki Swift gets. And this is why Hyundai has decided to revamp its diesel models and give a brand new 1.2 litre diesel instead of the original 1.1 litre version.

Hyundai Grand i10 5.38 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The new 1.2 litre diesel will be more punchy and more powerful with a higher torque and power rating than the outgoing engine. The engine might still get the same 5-speed manual gearbox although a 6-speed from the Hyundai i10 could also make it into the new car creating a new benchmark for the segment. The new Grand i10 will continue to get the same 1.2 litre petrol engine that the car currently gets.

The new Grand i10 will also get several upgrades to the exterior and interior. The biggest update will be the new bumpers on the car with a new front end and rear end that is inspired by the Active i20’s overall design language. That said, whether the Indian spec car will get the large and almost fog-lamp like LED daytime running lights is not yet certain as Hyundai could adopt a different headlamp design with inbuilt DRLs like available on the Hyundai i20. The Grand i10 on the interior front gets an update dashboard with a large touchscreen. The Grand i10 will also get Apple CarPlay and Andorid Auto with other features like climate control and rear AC vents unchanged. The Grand i10 is also expected to improve on its interior fit and finish and overall quality as compared to the current generation. We do hope the Grand i10 also goes the i20 way and offers an all-black interior option especially on the higher spec variants.